Gilbert Lee “Buzz” Burnham, 87, St. Joseph, Missouri, surrounded at home by family went to be with the Lord on April 5th, 2021.

Buzz was born January 25, 1934 to F. Gilbert and Frances (Beasley) Burnham in St. Joseph, Missouri. On July 12, 1974 he married Jeanie J. Shroyer. Between them they were blessed with five children.

Buzz graduated from Central High School in 1951, serving as Senior Class President, and the University of Missouri in 1955. He was an owner of Burnham, Simpson, Colman & McMurray Insurance Agency for over twenty years, retiring in 1991. He was past president of the St. Joseph Lion’s Club, Missouri Golf Association, and the Great American Insurance Agents Association. He was an Exalted Ruler of the Elks Lodge #40, past board member of the St. Joseph Country Club and served as a past chairman of YMCA membership drives. Buzz was a member of Grace Evangelical Church.

He enjoyed playing golf, fishing, hunting and became proficient in duplicate bridge. He and Jeanie enjoyed traveling with family and they had numerous adventures over the years. They journeyed to Africa-fishing for tiger fish, Brazil-fishing for peacock bass, Australia, Hong Kong, Mainland China, Scotland, Ireland as well as many other locations.

He was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his wife, Jeanie; children, Robin Larkin (Terry), Scott (Maria), Keith (Heather), Kent(Amelia)and Stacy Bye; brothers, Monty (Wendy) and Jim (Janeen); grandchildren, Jacob & Dustin Larkin, Scottie & Tyler Burnham, Ryan Fike, Ally and Bryce Burnham & Dylan Bye; nine great-grandchildren; numerous friends and family.

The family will gather with friends Friday, April 9, 2021 from 2:00 to 3:00PM at Grace Evangelical Church followed by a celebration of Buzz’s life and Public Livestream at 3:00PM. There will be a private family interment at Memorial Park Cemetery following the service.