Gilbert R. Pickett March 15, 2019

Gilbert R. Pickett, 103, St. Joseph, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019, at Mosaic Life Center.

Gilbert was born in Stewartsville, Missouri, on July 21, 1915 to Ritchey and Mamie Pickett. On December 21, 1942, he married Maxine Elizabeth Eden. They adored each other for 70 years, and their marriage was an inspiration to all who knew them.

He was preceded in death by his parents, by his siblings, Buford Pickett and Evelyn Hamann, his wife, Maxine, and by his son, John Pickett.

Survivors: son, Steve Pickett, St. Joseph; daughters: Nancy (Mort) Nelson, St. Joseph; Ruth Anne (Carl) Cox, Ashburn, Virginia; grandchildren: Dan (Kate) Nelson, Kansas City; Katie (Jonathan Lu) Nelson, Toronto, Canada; Carla (Britton) Formisano, Reston, Virginia; and Andrew Cox, Arlington, Virginia; three great-grandchildren; longtime friend: Al Zach; special caregivers: Amber Allsbury (honorary granddaughter), Denise McNeiley, Anastasia Ward, Arleen O’Banion, and many others.

Gilbert graduated as valedictorian of Stewartsville High School in 1934 and met Maxine while both were working at the Paris Department Store. He was inducted into the Army in 1942 and stationed in Oahu. Following the war, he learned construction estimating and after years of hard work became the president of Lawhon Construction Company.

Briefly summarizing the fullness of Gilbert’s life is impossible. He remembered when electricity and running water came to Stewartsville. He drove a Model T in his teens and learned to use a computer in his 80s. He knew tough times, watching his father lose his farm during the Depression and his son lose his mobility in a car accident. However, no matter the gravity of the challenge, Gilbert’s force of will and optimism carried him through. He lived through two world wars, serving in one, where he made lifelong friends, went AWOL for one day to marry the love of his life, and saved enough money playing checkers instead of carousing to later buy into the construction company.

Under his leadership, Lawhon completed many local projects, including construction of key buildings at Missouri Western State College and the downtown hotel, as well as renovation of the Missouri Theatre. He championed restoration before it was trendy, helping save the Patee House, the Buchanan County Courthouse, and the Landmark Building from destruction.

His middle age was dedicated to work, but in later years, family was everything. He credited his longevity to daily exercise and weekly lunches at Fredrick Inn with his best friend, Al. He loved the news, ice cream, libraries and cheese, not necessarily in that order. Everyone who knew Gilbert—for days or for decades—valued his generosity, integrity, and boundless enthusiasm. On his last day, Gilbert enjoyed one final happy hour with his grandkids, and a few hours later exited this world, eager to see his beloved Maxine and John.

The funeral will be held on Monday, March 18 at 9 am at Heaton Bowman Smith Chapel in St. Joseph. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.