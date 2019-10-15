Ginger's Obituary

Ginger Lee Wall, 67, Overland Park, KS; passed away Friday, September 20, 2019 at her home.

Ginger was born on March 24, 1952 in Versailles, Missouri to the late, Leo and Dorothy Wright. She was later adopted and raised in Savannah, Missouri by the late, Raymond and Ruth Wall. After graduating high school in Savannah, Ginger moved to Venice Beach, California, where she soaked up the sun for 25 years before returning to Savannah. Ginger loved the ocean and was adored by the Venice Beach community, but never shed her country girl roots.

Ginger worked as a cosmetologist and her ministry for decades was serving her beloved clients in the comfort of their homes. Ginger also volunteered much of her time creating wigs for cancer patients – she often said that “looking good is the first step to feeling good.” Ginger was a gifted cook and horticulturalist, to name just a couple of her many talents, and animals of all kinds held a special place in her heart. She also loved spending time and laughing with her sister, Hava Wall. Above all else, she devoted her life to her children and grandchildren.

Ginger is survived by her late-in-life love, Mark Clardy; three sons, Dillon Aguilar, Justin Grad (Ciani) and Tim Chalais (Briana); eight grandchildren, Everett, Harlow, McCall, Mattix, Kellin, Teschner, Broderick and Keaton; sisters, Hava and Mary; and brothers, Steve and Mike.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel. A visitation will precede the service from 10 to 11 a.m.

Following the service, all are invited to a reception at the Andrew County Museum (202 E. Duncan Dr. Savannah, MO 64485).

The family has requested memorial contributions to either the Humane Society of Missouri or the American Cancer Society – each support causes that were near and dear to Ginger’s heart.