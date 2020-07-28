Gladys (Carter) Tracy, 77, Dekalb, Missouri, formerly of Brevard, North Carolina, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020.

She was born May 14, 1943 to Lawson and Etta (Shook) Carter in Brevard, North Carolina.

Gladys married John Ashe October 8, 1962. She was a preacher’s wife for 35 years before John’s passing in 2000. On July 30, 2005, Gladys married John Tracy. They shared 15 years of marriage together.

She was a cake decorator, employed for many years at HyVee, Walmart, and Price Chopper.

Gladys was full of life and laughed easily with a sparkle in her green eyes. She loved to cook and feeding anyone and everyone brought her great joy.

She deeply loved her family.

Gladys was a member of the Abundant Faith Church of God. She loved the Lord and always worked for His kingdom. A prayer warrior, God has always and forever been faithful to her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and siblings, Arnold and Leona.

Survivors include husband, John D. Tracy; children, Michele Finley (Benjamin), Bryan Ashe (Yvette), Michael Ashe (Andrea), Todd (Missy) and Trent (Sharon) Tracy, Kelly Buffington (Chip); grandchildren, Joshua (Treva) and Kristen Finley, Lauren Ellis (Anthony), Geoffrey, Erin Amanda, Kaitlin, Anthony, Jordan, Peden and Angelique Ashe; great grandchildren, Aaliyah, Zane, Zemirah, Audrey, Ava, Aiden, Boston, Avery, Lyric, Leighton; siblings, Ada, Beth, Georgia, Linda, JoAnn, Gerald; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Three Oaks Hospice. They would also like to say a special thanks to Matt, Amy, Jennifer and Rachel. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.