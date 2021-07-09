Gladys Irene (Adkins) Grable, 94, of St. Joseph, passed away at her home, surrounded by her loving family on Friday, June 18th 2021. She was born on April 30th, 1927 in Butler, Missouri. Daughter of Martha (Thomas) and George Adkins. She married Charles Grable on April 7th, 1945 in Atchison Kansas, and they shared 67 years of marriage together before he passed. Many will remember Gladys as their friendly “Avon Lady” or sweet server at the Bucket Shop. She enjoyed cooking, playing bingo, participating in craft shows, but even more so, she enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a member of the DeKalb Christian Church. Gladys was preceded in death by her husband Charles: two brothers, Nelson and Lester Millsap: two sisters, Zella Goade and Mildred Sager, as well as her Parents. Survivors include: four children: Gary Grable, Roger (Dee) Grable, Brenda (Mike) Miljavac, and Mark (Rhonda) Grable. All of St. Joseph. Ten Grandchildren; Jamie (David), Chad, Kevin, Kim (Chris), Todd, Clint (Andi), Eric, Dana, and Marky & Lindsey (Patrick). Twenty nine great grandchildren, and eight great-great grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 pm prior to the service. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00pm on Wednesday, June 23rd, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home, with Reverend Pat Sampson officiating. The interment will be at the Bethel Cemetery, DeKalb Missouri. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com