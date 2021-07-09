Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Gladys Irene (Adkins) Grable, 94

Gladys Irene (Adkins) Grable, 94, of St. Joseph, passed away at her home, surrounded by her loving family on Friday, June 18th 2021.

Posted: Jul 9, 2021 8:04 AM

Gladys Irene (Adkins) Grable, 94, of St. Joseph, passed away at her home, surrounded by her loving family on Friday, June 18th 2021. She was born on April 30th, 1927 in Butler, Missouri. Daughter of Martha (Thomas) and George Adkins. She married Charles Grable on April 7th, 1945 in Atchison Kansas, and they shared 67 years of marriage together before he passed. Many will remember Gladys as their friendly “Avon Lady” or sweet server at the Bucket Shop. She enjoyed cooking, playing bingo, participating in craft shows, but even more so, she enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a member of the DeKalb Christian Church. Gladys was preceded in death by her husband Charles: two brothers, Nelson and Lester Millsap: two sisters, Zella Goade and Mildred Sager, as well as her Parents. Survivors include: four children: Gary Grable, Roger (Dee) Grable, Brenda (Mike) Miljavac, and Mark (Rhonda) Grable. All of St. Joseph. Ten Grandchildren; Jamie (David), Chad, Kevin, Kim (Chris), Todd, Clint (Andi), Eric, Dana, and Marky & Lindsey (Patrick). Twenty nine great grandchildren, and eight great-great grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 pm prior to the service. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00pm on Wednesday, June 23rd, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home, with Reverend Pat Sampson officiating. The interment will be at the Bethel Cemetery, DeKalb Missouri. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Atchison
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Heat and humidity return to the area today with highs in the low to mid 90s. Today heat index values will likely be between 100-103. Most of today will be dry, but late tonight into the overnight hours, shower and thunderstorm chances will return. A few storms could be on the strong to severe side tonight into early tomorrow morning. Scattered thunderstorms will continue off and on on Saturday, but the risk for severe weather looks to shift to our south. Conditions will slowly dry out on Sunday but a few isolated showers and rumbles of thunder will still be possible across the area. Temperatures will be cooler this weekend with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Next week looks to start off dry with temperatures remaining below average.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories