Clear
BREAKING NEWS City confirms two positive coronavirus cases in St. Joseph Full Story
BREAKING NEWS Coronavirus hits Northwest Health Services, positive test confirmed Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Gladys Leona Cobb, 90

Services are private. Interment at Oak Lawn Cemetery.

Posted: Mar 27, 2020 2:14 PM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Gladys Cobb
1929-2020

Maysville, MO….Gladys Leona Cobb, age 90, was born September 24, 1929 in Clinton County Missouri, the daughter of Elmer and Pearl (Milligan) Lollar, and passed away March 23, 2020 in St. Joseph, MO.

Gladys and Leo Ross Cobb were united in marriage in Kansas in 1947. To this union five children were born. Gladys loved farming and farm life. She also worked many years at CD Smith Drug Company and at Missouri Methodist Hospital in St. Joseph.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Leo; and her three sisters and two brothers.

Survivors include five children, Ronald (Judy) Cobb, Platte City, Mary McDonald, Osborn, Donald Cobb, Columbia, Judy Korris, Cameron, and Ruth Ann Nicholson, Maysville; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

It was Glady’s wishes to have a Private Funeral Service and burial at Oak Lawn Cemetery with immediate family only. Friends may come to Turner Family Funeral Home of Maysville to sign the Register Book. Memorial Contributions: DeKalb County Historical Society. Online Condolences: www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 53°
Maryville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 46°
Savannah
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 53°
Cameron
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 52°
Fairfax
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 52°
A cloudy start this morning across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri and we stayed in the clouds into the the afternoon and evening. Temperatures stayed on the mild side into the afternoon hours. With little to no sunshine we still warmed up into the mid 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories