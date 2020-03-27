Gladys Leona Cobb, 90

Gladys Cobb

1929-2020

Maysville, MO….Gladys Leona Cobb, age 90, was born September 24, 1929 in Clinton County Missouri, the daughter of Elmer and Pearl (Milligan) Lollar, and passed away March 23, 2020 in St. Joseph, MO.

Gladys and Leo Ross Cobb were united in marriage in Kansas in 1947. To this union five children were born. Gladys loved farming and farm life. She also worked many years at CD Smith Drug Company and at Missouri Methodist Hospital in St. Joseph.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Leo; and her three sisters and two brothers.

Survivors include five children, Ronald (Judy) Cobb, Platte City, Mary McDonald, Osborn, Donald Cobb, Columbia, Judy Korris, Cameron, and Ruth Ann Nicholson, Maysville; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

It was Glady’s wishes to have a Private Funeral Service and burial at Oak Lawn Cemetery with immediate family only. Friends may come to Turner Family Funeral Home of Maysville to sign the Register Book. Memorial Contributions: DeKalb County Historical Society. Online Condolences: www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com