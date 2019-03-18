Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Gladys M. Davis 89, of Saint Joseph, Missouri

She will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home, and the inurnment will be at a late date at the Leavenworth National Cemetery with her husband.

Posted: Mar. 18, 2019 5:13 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Gladys M. Davis
January 20, 1930 - March 17, 2019
Gladys M. Davis 89, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Sunday March 17, 2019 in Saint Joseph, MO. She was born January 20, 1930 in Cowgill, Missouri daughter of the late Clara & William Neill. She was a Homemaker who enjoyed Crochet, Quilting, Pottery, and Gardening. She was a member of V.F.W Auxiliary Post 6760. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard "Dick" L Davis, her parents, brothers, Raymond Neill and Clifton Neill, and sister, Joanna Amprino. Survivors include: daughter, Brenda (Terry) Neal, and son, Roy (Becky) Moore, Jr. all of St. Joseph, MO, six grandchildren: Michael (Katrina) Moore, Angela Shaw, Eddie (Tina) Moore, Timothy (Shelley) Neal, Shelly (Chad) Miller, and Rachell (Brett) Dixon, 12 Great Grandchildren, 2 Great-Great Grandsons. She will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home, and the inurnment will be at a late date at the Leavenworth National Cemetery with her husband.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 51°
Maryville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 48°
Savannah
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 51°
Cameron
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 48°
Fairfax
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 44°
Mostly sunny skies across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Monday. The next chance for precipitation will be on Tuesday. This is something we will be keeping an eye on closely. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 40s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events