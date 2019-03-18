Gladys M. Davis

January 20, 1930 - March 17, 2019

Gladys M. Davis 89, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Sunday March 17, 2019 in Saint Joseph, MO. She was born January 20, 1930 in Cowgill, Missouri daughter of the late Clara & William Neill. She was a Homemaker who enjoyed Crochet, Quilting, Pottery, and Gardening. She was a member of V.F.W Auxiliary Post 6760. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard "Dick" L Davis, her parents, brothers, Raymond Neill and Clifton Neill, and sister, Joanna Amprino. Survivors include: daughter, Brenda (Terry) Neal, and son, Roy (Becky) Moore, Jr. all of St. Joseph, MO, six grandchildren: Michael (Katrina) Moore, Angela Shaw, Eddie (Tina) Moore, Timothy (Shelley) Neal, Shelly (Chad) Miller, and Rachell (Brett) Dixon, 12 Great Grandchildren, 2 Great-Great Grandsons. She will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home, and the inurnment will be at a late date at the Leavenworth National Cemetery with her husband.