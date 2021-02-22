Glen Allen Major, 72

Glen Allen “Butch” Major, 72, of Maryville, MO, passed away on Thursday, February 18, 2021, at his home.

Butch was born on June 3, 1948, in Maryville, and lived most all his life in this area. Hid parents were Charles and Anna Mae (Schmidt) Major. They preceded him in death.

He had graduated from Maryville High School; and was of the Christian faith. He retired as a carpenter after many years working for Woodruff-Arnold Home Center, Maryville.

He enjoyed playing pool.

His survivors include his nephew: Robert (Debbie) Slayden, Pleasant Hill, MO, and his niece: Brenda (Chris) Wood, Columbia, TN.

Butch has been cremated under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.

His cremains will be buried near his parents in the Prairie Home Cemetery, Graham, MO.