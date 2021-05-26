Glen Eldon Hall, 90, of Savannah, passed away May 9, 2021.

Glen was born to Earl Hall Sr. and Mary Huey Hall in Hopkins, MO. He married Donna Hall on November 18, 1955, had two sons and enjoyed 64 years of marriage together. Donna preceded Glen in death on March 14, 2020.

Glen served in the Korean War as a Military Policeman for two years. He was employed by MODOT for thirty-nine years. He enjoyed playing cards at the barber shop, deer hunting, and fishing.

Surviving Glen are his sons, Douglas (Wanda) Hall, Toledo, Ohio, and Dennis (Willa) Minschke, Savannah, Missouri; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Sisters Virginia Peterson (John Gorney) from Johnston, IA; and Brothers, Earl Hall, Jr, Bedford IA and Floyd (Gloria) Hall, North Bend, WA.

In addition to his wife, Donna, he is predeceased by his parents, a brother Huey Hall; sisters Lola Houston, Pauline Swope, Dorothy Ingram, Mary Ellen White, and Margaret Patterson; and two great grandsons Hayden and Conner Wion

On Wednesday, May 12, family will receive friends at our Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel from Noon to 1 PM. Graveside services will be held at 2 PM at theHopkins Cemetery, Hopkins, MO.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Andrew County Senior Center, Meals on Wheels Program, P O Box 283, Savannah, MO 64485.