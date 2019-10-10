Glenda Louise (Goodman) Myers, 83, Kansas City, MO

Obituary

Glenda Louise (Goodman) Myers, 83, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019 in Kansas City, MO. Our wonderful "one of a kind" mother was born on October 16, 1935 in Fisher, LA to Allen and Norma Goodman. Glenda married her sweetheart, Charley Edwin Myers on September 15, 1956 in Shreveport, LA. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and served in many capacities. Glenda was devoted to her family. She was an accomplished pianist, and through her playing instilled a love of music in her family and many in the church. Her daughters fondly remember the beautiful dresses she designed and sewed for them. She enjoyed researching genealogy, and served as a family history consultant, and hosted a website for other genealogists. She was beautiful, loving, kind, gentle, sincere, strong, talented, creative, honest, loyal, smart, funny, stubborn and a wonderful listener. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her brothers Randall and Roger Goodman, and her son in law Michael Jay Spencer. Glenda is survived by her daughters; Linda (Danny) Sanders of Platte City, Susan (Blayne) Bird of American Fork, UT, Kristina (Ron) Pittman of Keithville, LA; 6 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; siblings Gail (Donnie)Juneau, Amanda (Johnny) Juneau and Dale Goodman, all of LA; and numerous nieces, nephews, friends and extended family. A graveside funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m., Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the Leavenworth National Cemetery, in Leavenworth, KS.