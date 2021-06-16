Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Glenda M. (Gerard) Dale, 93

Glenda M. (Gerard) Dale, 93, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, June 11, 2021.

Posted: Jun 16, 2021 2:41 PM

Glenda M. (Gerard) Dale, 93, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, June 11, 2021.
She was born December 5, 1927 in Atchison, Kansas to Glenn and Alta (Oldham) Gerard. She grew up in St. Joseph, the daughter of restaurateurs.
Glenda married Stanley I. Dale, Jr. in February 1949. He preceded her in death in August 1996.
Her proudest accomplishment was being the “first lady of St. Joseph” as the mayor’s wife at the age of 22.
Glenda enjoyed being a homemaker. Her children and grandchildren were her pride and joy.
She also was a member of Wyatt Park Christian Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Glenn and Alta Gerard; her husband, Stanley Dale; her brother, Alan Gerard; and her son, Stephen Dale.
Survivors include her son, Stanley I. Dale, III; daughter, Cynthia McCord; grandchildren, Darren Cole (Katie), Natalie Bush (Mike), Gresham Dale, Clio Verdi (Cory), and Aidan Simmons; great-grandchildren, Andrew, Dylan, Anakin, Mira, Felix and Anthony; numerous nieces and nephews.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Memorial Park Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, the family would like for cards to be mailed to Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
93° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 96°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
93° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 94°
Savannah
Clear
93° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 96°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
91° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 90°
Atchison
Clear
96° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 101°
Today will be another warm and sunny day with highs back in the low to mid 90s. The heat index will be slightly higher today due to the increased humidity. Temperatures will start to rapidly warm on Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values both days will likely be near or at the triple digits. Rain chances will start to increase Friday night into the weekend as a cold front approaches our area. Temperatures will cool into the lower 90s for the weekend with highs back in the 80s for the beginning of next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts
   

Best of St. Joe

 

Community Events

Most Popular Stories