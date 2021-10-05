Glenn A. Mason, 85, St, Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, September 28, 2021.

He was born October 6, 1935 in Pattonsburg, Missouri to John and Beulah (Jones) Mason. Glenn graduated from Pattonsburg High School, Class of 1953. He served four years driving tanks in the U.S. Army Reserves after high school.

Glenn married Margaret Louise Montgomery on August 16, 1953. She preceded him in death on March 19, 2020.

He graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a bachelor’s degree in soil science. After college he worked in the agriculture industry, then farmed most of his life in the Bethany, Missouri, area.

Glenn was very active in community organizations. He was on the founding board of Unified Services and on the board of Crestview Nursing Home. He was active in 4-H, volunteered with American Cancer Society’s Road to Recovery. He was a member for many years with Bethany Rotary Club.

He was very active in First Christian Church in Bethany, holding many leadership positions.

Glenn was a very talented woodworker and crafted many beautiful pieces. He was an avid sports enthusiast and kept up on many teams and their statistics.

Glenn was highly involved in all aspects of each of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. They were his joy.

He also enjoyed all people. He saw the value and worth in every individual. He was seen as kind and fair.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Benjamin Musick; two brothers, Jones and Kenneth Mason; and a sister, Vonda Gillespie.

Survivors include his children, Tom (Sally) Mason, Peggy (Joe) Berger, and Michael (Lisa) Mason; grandchildren, Steve (Caitlin) Mason, Sarah Mason (Francis Vigan), Chris Musick (Mary Russell), Ian Mason, and Emma Ross; four great-grandchildren, Isaac, Finn, Zulema, and Merveille; and a sister-in-law, Mary Mason.

Farewell Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Unified Services, 501 S. 26th St., Bethany, MO 64424, or First Christian Church, 1901 Alder St., Bethany, MO 64424. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.