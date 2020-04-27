Glenn “Bill” Mann, 87, of Gower, MO passed away April 22, 2020.

He was born on July 3, 1932 to Harry Hobert and Lottie Minerva (Swindler) Mann in Lathrop, MO. He grew up near Gower and in 1951 graduated from Gower High School.

On January 5, 1952, he was united in marriage to Wanda Ruth Randol. After their marriage they lived in rural Gower where they made their home.

Bill attended Grace Evangelical in St. Joseph, MO. He worked for Everett Quarries for over 30 years, but his passion was farming. He enjoyed taking care of his family and has spent his last years caring for his wife Wanda.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Leasol Mann; and sisters Lorene Barton, Helen Stanaland and Marie George.

Bill is survived by his wife Wanda Mann; children Randy Mann and wife Leta, Roger Mann and wife Ronda, Paul Mann and wife Sheila; Robin Stapleton and husband Rick; grandchildren Jesse Mann, Lauren Heston and husband Colin, Joshua Mann and wife Melanie, Clancy Mann, Rachel Pflugradt and husband Derek, Ian Mann, Jordan Mann, Clarissa Mann, Randol Ramseier and husband Kaleb; great-grandchildren Zachary, Ella, Alexander, Pierce, Owen, and Uriah; sister Lamoygne McDowell; several nieces and nephews other relatives and many friends.

Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Cards may be mailed to 12681SE Mt. Moriah Rd, Gower, MO 64454

Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower,