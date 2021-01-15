Glenn F. Shepherd, 87

Glenn F. Shepherd of St Joseph, in his words slid on out of here on January 11, 2021 at the age of 87.

He was born in Dekalb, MO on October 19, 1933 to Herman R. and Lulu M. (Boy) Shepherd.

Glenn attended Lafayette High School and joined the Navy in 1950. After serving 4 years, he returned to St. Joseph where he married L. Kathryn (Kretzer) Shepherd, of Savannah, Missouri on September 10, 1954.

He retired from Richmond Screw Anchor Company in 1996 after 44 years of service, the last 27 years as Plant Manager.

Glenn was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, son Roger B. Shepherd and his parents.

He is survived by his daughter, Teresa K. Burger (Jeff), of the home; grandchildren, Andrew B. Limle (Tiffany), Austin B. Limle (Ashley) and Abbie B. Wallingford (Kyle Ward), all of St. Joseph; great-grandchildren, Rook and Royce Limle, Piper Jo Wallingford and Maizie Ward; brother, Roger H. Shepherd; sister-in-law, Nellie Howard, numerous nieces and nephews.

Glenn wanted to wish all his friends a happy and safe New Year and thank you for being my friend!

The family would like to give special thanks to Kelly, Cassie and Katelyn with Freudenthal Hospice for their amazing care they gave to Glenn.

Graveside Farewell Services & Interment with Military Rites 3:00 P.M. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery. The procession will leave from Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to the American Cancer Society or the Friends of the Animal Shelter.