Glenna Doris Rauch 78, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, January 2, 2019 at a Savannah, MO health care center. She was born March 20, 1940 in Little Rock, AR. She was a homemaker, and a Christian, who will be missed by her close friends and staff at LaVerna Village in Savannah. Glenna was preceded in death by father, Loyd Russell, mother, Jewell Carden, husband, Cleo Rauch, brothers, Jimmy and Jerry Carden, and sister, Nell Fowler. Survivors include, son, Larry Rauch, daughter, Carlotta Pettis both of St. Joseph, MO, 5 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild, brothers, Larry (Cathy) Russell, Carbondelle, IL, Ron (Gail) Russell, Raleigh, NC, and Roger (Teresa) Carden, St. Joseph, MO, and a sister, Judy Hodges, St. Joseph, MO.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM Monday, with funeral services: starting at 2:00 pm, at Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mount Auburn Cemetery.