Glenna Doris Rauch 78, of Saint Joseph, Missouri

The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM Monday, with funeral services: starting at 2:00 pm, at Rupp Funeral Home. 6054 Pryor Ave St. Joseph, Missouri 64504 The Interment will be at the Mount Auburn Cemetery.

Posted: Jan. 4, 2019 4:39 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Glenna Doris Rauch 78, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, January 2, 2019 at a Savannah, MO health care center. She was born March 20, 1940 in Little Rock, AR. She was a homemaker, and a Christian, who will be missed by her close friends and staff at LaVerna Village in Savannah. Glenna was preceded in death by father, Loyd Russell, mother, Jewell Carden, husband, Cleo Rauch, brothers, Jimmy and Jerry Carden, and sister, Nell Fowler. Survivors include, son, Larry Rauch, daughter, Carlotta Pettis both of St. Joseph, MO, 5 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild, brothers, Larry (Cathy) Russell, Carbondelle, IL, Ron (Gail) Russell, Raleigh, NC, and Roger (Teresa) Carden, St. Joseph, MO, and a sister, Judy Hodges, St. Joseph, MO.
Lots of sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Friday. Temperatures started off on the cool side but quickly warmed up into the low to mid 50s. Temperatures will continue to stay above normal on Saturday with highs reaching into the mid to upper 50s.
