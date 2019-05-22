Glenna Kathleen Goodman October 8, 1938 - May 18, 2019

Glenna K. Goodman, 80, of Savannah MO, peacefully passed away and went home to meet the Lord May 18th 2019 after a brief illness.

Glenna was born October 8th 1938 in Atchison KS to Kenneth & Martha Plummer. She was the 2nd of 6 siblings. Lorretta Augustine, Myrtle Campbell, Kenneth Plummer, Lillian Yocum, John Plummer.

She spent 22 years of her career with American Angus Association followed by 7 years with the Savannah School District.

Glenna married Donald L Goodman Sr. June 13 1959 in St. Joseph, MO. They had two sons Donald Jr. (Donna) of St. Joseph and Gregory of Savannah. Don Sr Passed away just over two years ago. She also leaves behind 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren with the ninth on the way. and numerous nieces and nephews.

Glenna’s faith was unwavering throughout her brief illness of brain cancer she always said “No matter what happens God has it and His grace is sufficient”. She served as the clerk and treasure at her church for over 36 years. She shared the love of Christ with everyone she met.

Services will be held at Savannah Praise Fellowship Church of God 900 State Hwy E Savannah, MO on Wednesday May 22nd at 10:00AM with interment at Long Branch Church Cemetery.The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Savannah Praise Fellowship Church of God in Glenna’s memory.