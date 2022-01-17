Gloria Ann Cundiff, 80, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021. She was born December 16, 1940, in Emma, Missouri to Herbert and Eunice (Borgelt) Fuehring. Gloria was joined in marriage to Melvin Ervin Cundiff November 26, 1960. He survives of the home. Gloria graduated from Sweet Springs High School in Sweet Springs, Missouri. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church for the past year. Gloria was also an active member of Timothy Lutheran Church, Blue Springs, Missouri for over 50 years where she was head of the prayer chain, Stephen minister, Bethel Bible teacher, and member of the choir. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, and spending time with her family. Gloria was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include sons, Jason Cundiff (Christi), Joel Cundiff (Jennifer); granddaughter, Ashley Cundiff; siblings, John Fuehring (Joyce), Karen Pragman (Bill), Linda Nielson (Jim); numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family. Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, Timothy Lutheran Church, Blue Springs, Missouri. Inurnment Holy Cross Cemetery, Emma Missouri. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to St. Paul Lutheran Church. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.