Gloria Ann Minor, 91, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away December 6, 2021.

She was born April 26, 1930 in St. Joseph to Willie and Helen (Awbrey) Wills. She was a lifetime resident of St. Joseph.

Gloria married Jack McDonell in 1947. He preceded her in death in August 1981. She married her soulmate, Scott Minor, on October 20, 2002. He preceded her in death on July 31, 2021.

Gloria enjoyed gardening and was a great cook. She was especially known for her macaroni and cheese. She also taught all of her children how to cook. She was dedicated to her family.

She also was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Mary Mildred Lyons.

Survivors include her children, Michael McDonell, Vicky McDonell, Sherry Sharp (David), Mark McDonell, Christopher McDonell (Cindy), and Rhonda Wyland (Dan); 18 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren.

Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the charity of the donor’s choice. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.