Clear

Gloria Lee Curl, 80, Leavenworth, Kansas

Visitation Tuesday, November 26, 2019 6:00AM - 8:00AM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory Service Wednesday, November 27, 2019 10:00AM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory 5005 Frederick Ave. Saint Joseph, MO 64506

Posted: Nov 25, 2019 9:31 AM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Obituary
Gloria Lee Curl, 80, Leavenworth, Kansas, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019.
She was born January 17, 1939 in Kansas City, Missouri.
She enjoyed shopping, riding in the car, conversing with friends and relatives, and loved her children dearly.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Irene (Sally) Thompson; husband, Robert Eugene Grape; sisters, Donna Montgomery, Lois Bacon, Charlene Gardener, Barbara Scott; brother, Charles William II; and boyfriend, Warren Snyder.
Survivors include daughter, Tammy Cash (Jackie); son, Robert Grape (Betty Sage); brothers, Calvin Thompson, Newton Thompson, Wayne Thompson; sister, Pearl Garvey; granddaughter, Shelby; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 53°
Maryville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 52°
Savannah
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 53°
Cameron
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 53°
Fairfax
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 53°
Going into the new work week, Monday will continue to be quiet and warm with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s. Enjoy today because big changes are heading our way.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories