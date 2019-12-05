Goldia Fern Schopfer-Trimpe, 92

Goldia Schopfer-Trimpe, born on December 20, 1926, in Nodaway County, MO, passed away peacefully on December 1, 2019.

She was adored by a loving family and caring friends, enjoying decades of living in the St. Joseph area.

Ralph Schopfer, who proceeded her in death (1994), blessed her life with 48 years of marriage and two children: Debra Townsend-York (Leesburg, VA) and Rick Schopfer (Peculiar, MO) Four grand children added great joy to both their lives: Cara Townsend, Amy Townsend, Justin Schopfer, and Jennee Schweigerdt. Eight great grand children brought “Grandma Great” endless moments of pride and laughter.

Goldia married Howard Trimpe in 2000, and they enjoyed years of life-adventures and traveling. Her cherished sisters, brothers-in-law, and many nieces and nephews added great dimension to her life and continue to be a blessing to our entire family.

A private graveside service will be held at the first of the new year, followed by a reception at the family home. A notification will be offered by Heaton Bowman Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in early January.

In lieu of flowers, we welcome your contribution to The American Heart Association or the American Cancer Association.

Prayer Benches are being designed in honor of Ralph and Goldia Schopfer, to be placed in tranquil garden locations at the Ozarks and in North Carolina.