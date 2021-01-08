Goldie Jean Jewell, 89 of Hamilton, passed away January 4, 2021. Goldie was born October 5, 1931 to John J. and Blanche L (Carter) Taylor in Cameron, MO.

A life-long resident of the Cameron and Hamilton areas, she graduated from Cameron High School in 1950. In December 1952, Goldie married George Jewell of Hamilton. They made their home on the family farm in Kidder, MO, and together owned G&G Liquor in Hamilton.

Goldie worked at the Stride Rite Shoe Factory in Hamilton for many years, as well as several businesses in Cameron. She was a member of the Kidder Christian Church. Goldie was a great cook and loved to share meals with family and friends. She enjoyed quilting and knitting. Mom would never pass up a chance to go fishing and would rather drop a line in the water than do just about anything else. Thanks to her we all have a great fish story to share.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband George, 3 brothers, Dale, Donald and Joe Taylor, 2 sisters, Lorene Baber, Loretta WIllets,

Goldie is survived by her daughter, Cindy (Marc) Dishon, St. Joseph, MO; son, Howard (Kristy) Jewell, Kidder, MO; three granddaughters, Taylor Dishon, Seattle, WA; Lacy (Kelly) Short, Masonville, IA, Kielly Jewell, Ballwin, MO, great-grandchildren Rylee Short and Asher Short, and several nieces and nephews.

Services: 11:00 AM, Monday, January 11, 2021 at Poland-Thompson Chapel. Visitation: 10:00AM- 11:00 AM, one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Harlan Cemetery at a later date.

Friends are welcome to sign the register book and pay their respects at the funeral home.

The family would like to thank the great care-givers at Golden Age Nursing Home in Braymer, MO for their care and compassion.

Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.