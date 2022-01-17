Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Gorden Max Hall, 85

Gorden Max Hall, 85, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away peacefully on Saturday January 8, 2022, surrounded by his family.

Posted: Jan 17, 2022 12:15 PM

Gorden Max Hall, 85, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away peacefully on Saturday January 8, 2022, surrounded by his family.
Max was born July 4, 1936, in Worth County, Missouri to Harold and Mildred (Gunther) Hall.
He married Carolyn A. Henry on June 23, 1955. She preceded him in death June 27, 2014.
Max was also preceded in death by his parents; brother, Don; and sister, Patty.
Survivors include son, Steven Hall (Kendra); daughter, Cindy Jonas (Everett); grandchildren, Kyle Hall (Samantha), Kati Wertz (Wayne), Janae Hall, Jordan Hall, Mazie Jonas; great-grandchildren, Ava, Braleyn, Maverick and Katherine.
Farewell Services & Public Livestream 10:00 A.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Honey Grove Cemetery, Grant City, Missouri. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family requests that anyone attending visitation and/or service to please wear a face mask. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 33°
Maryville
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 28°
Savannah
Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 33°
Cameron
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 30°
Atchison
Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 35°
Cold and frosty conditions out the door this morning with temperatures in the 20s. Clouds will gradually clear today with sunshine returning by the afternoon. Temperatures will be seasonal today with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 40s under mostly sunny skies. Tuesday night a cold front will move through, bringing us a breezy northerly wind and some much cooler temperatures. Highs will only make it to the 20s on Wednesday, and teens on Thursday with sub zero wind chills. Dry and sunny weather looks to continue through the work week into the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories