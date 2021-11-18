Gordon D.Holtsclaw, 91, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

He was born December 3, 1929 in St. Joseph to Ernest and Mildred (Gage) Holtsclaw.

Gordon married Barbara J. Rowlett on August 27, 2000. She survives of the home.

He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. Later, he earned his pilot’s license. He loved to fly.

Gordon owned and operated an appliance repair shop for many years. He also was a longtime member and elder of the Abundant Life Center.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Gary Lee Holtsclaw; son, Robin G. Holtsclaw; and nieces, Jill A. Spangler and Renee Holtsclaw.

Survivors include his wife, Barbara; foster son, Billy Huff; stepdaughter, Vicky Ann Popp; sister, Ernestine Elardo; numerous cousins; niece, Becky Holtsclaw; and nephews, Rick Holtsclaw and Jay Elardo.

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Saturday, Nov. 20, Abundant Life Center. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Abundant Life Center, 5130 Faraon St., St. Joseph, MO 64506. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.