Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Gordon D.Holtsclaw, 91

Gordon D.Holtsclaw, 91, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

Posted: Nov 18, 2021 2:47 PM

Gordon D.Holtsclaw, 91, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, November 10, 2021.
He was born December 3, 1929 in St. Joseph to Ernest and Mildred (Gage) Holtsclaw.
Gordon married Barbara J. Rowlett on August 27, 2000. She survives of the home.
He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. Later, he earned his pilot’s license. He loved to fly.
Gordon owned and operated an appliance repair shop for many years. He also was a longtime member and elder of the Abundant Life Center.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Gary Lee Holtsclaw; son, Robin G. Holtsclaw; and nieces, Jill A. Spangler and Renee Holtsclaw.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara; foster son, Billy Huff; stepdaughter, Vicky Ann Popp; sister, Ernestine Elardo; numerous cousins; niece, Becky Holtsclaw; and nephews, Rick Holtsclaw and Jay Elardo.
Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Saturday, Nov. 20, Abundant Life Center. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Abundant Life Center, 5130 Faraon St., St. Joseph, MO 64506. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 40°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 34°
Savannah
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 40°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 43°
Atchison
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 41°
Clear skies will continue into the overnight hours as temperatures fall into the mid 20s. Tomorrow morning clouds will start to build back into the area. Winds will start to pick up as well with gusts up to 35 mph out of the south. Temperatures will slowly warm into the lower 50s tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures will stay fairly seasonal throughout the weekend with highs in the mid 50s. Winds will be slightly calmer on Saturday before picking up again Sunday. Another cold front will move through early next week dropping temperatures back into the 40s on Monday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories