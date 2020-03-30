Gordon Keith Mowry, 75

Gordon Keith Mowry

9/26/1943 to 3/28/2020

Gordon “Keith” Mowry passed away after a brief and courageous battle with cancer on March 28, 2020. Keith was born in Graham, MO on September 26, 1943 to Leslie and Opal (nee Sybert) Mowry. After graduating from high school in 1961, Keith enlisted in the US Army where he began his aviation career. After completing flight training, Keith was assigned to the 18th Aviation Company where he served as pilot and crew chief flying the U-1A Otter for one tour in Viet Nam.

After Keith completed his military service, he married the love of his life, Marlene Wiley in 1966 and moved to Kansas City, MO to start a career at Braniff airlines as an operations agent. In 1968, Keith graduated from agricultural pilot training in Lubbock, TX and shortly after graduation, started his own ag flying and flight instruction business in Faucett, MO.

Keith was a Christian and combined his faith and passion for flying by volunteering as a missionary pilot and flying many challenging missions to Latin America to distribute bibles and medicine.

After several years of living in Texas, Keith and Marlene settled in Doniphan, Co Kansas where Keith worked as a corporate pilot with Biozyme, Inc. for 15+ years until his retirement in 2011.

Since retirement, Keith spent his time serving as a flight instructor and hunting and fishing. Keith had a positive impact on so many lives through his friendship, mentorship, ministry and 50 years as a flight instructor. Keith and Marlene regularly held bible studies in their home and loved to get together with friends and family. Keith was also a member of the Missouri Pilot’s Association and started a Veteran’s group at Rosecrans airport.

Keith was extremely giving, kind and understanding, a great listener, a great writer and truly a man of faith and utmost character. We will all miss him dearly but it gives us comfort to know that he is reunited with his Lord and Savior and beloved son, John.

Keith is survived by Marlene, his wife of 53 years and his daughters, Lynnette Huscher (Brent) and Sharla Mowry-Andres (Mark), one grandchild, one brother and many nieces and nephews. Keith was preceded in death by his son John, his parents and two sisters. Keith will be buried at the Oak Hill cemetery in Severance, KS. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please send cards, letters and memories to P.O. Box 177 Denton, KS 66017.