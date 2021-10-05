Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Gordon Lee Raker, Jr., 67

Gordon Lee Raker, Jr., 67, of Amazonia, died September 12, 2021.

Posted: Oct 5, 2021 1:37 PM

Gordon Lee Raker, Jr., 67, of Amazonia, died September 12, 2021. Lee was born January 8, 1954 in Clinton, Illinois to Gordon Lee Sr. and Harriett Frances (Hudson) Raker.

Survivors include friends Kevin, Angie, Cody, Seth, Michael, and Gabriel Hummer, and Jeff Luin.

He enjoyed wood working, drawing, and being with animals. He went to Panama with the Peace Corp, and traveled all over the Midwest for work as an iron worker. He was a man of true character and very trusting of other people. Lee was a long time supporter of the outdoors and nature.

A Celebration of Life service will be held Sunday, September 19, 2021 at 1:00 pm at the home of Kevin and Angie Hummer, 8675 State Route T; Amazonia, MO 64421.

Arrangements under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 73°
Maryville
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 75°
Savannah
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 73°
Cameron
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 71°
Atchison
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 75°
Temperatures will be slightly cooler today with highs in the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies. A few clouds will start to build into the area during the evening and overnight hours. Wednesday will be a similar day with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the mid 70s. Temperatures will start to warm up by the second half of the week with highs in the 80s by Friday. A cold front will move through Sunday giving us rain chances and a return to seasonal temperatures.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories