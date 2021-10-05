Gordon Lee Raker, Jr., 67, of Amazonia, died September 12, 2021. Lee was born January 8, 1954 in Clinton, Illinois to Gordon Lee Sr. and Harriett Frances (Hudson) Raker.

Survivors include friends Kevin, Angie, Cody, Seth, Michael, and Gabriel Hummer, and Jeff Luin.

He enjoyed wood working, drawing, and being with animals. He went to Panama with the Peace Corp, and traveled all over the Midwest for work as an iron worker. He was a man of true character and very trusting of other people. Lee was a long time supporter of the outdoors and nature.

A Celebration of Life service will be held Sunday, September 19, 2021 at 1:00 pm at the home of Kevin and Angie Hummer, 8675 State Route T; Amazonia, MO 64421.

Arrangements under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel.