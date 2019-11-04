Clear

Gordon Morey, 82, St. Joseph, Missouri,

Cremation has taken place.

Posted: Nov 4, 2019 9:18 AM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Obituary
Gordon Morey, 82, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019.
He was born March 31, 1937 in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Gordon was preceded in death by his wife, Wilma (McCoy) Morey; parents, Gordon and Goldie (Meeks) Morey.
Survivors include daughters, Vickie Barber (Jerry), Theresa Anderson; 7 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 42°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 37°
Savannah
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 42°
Cameron
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 39°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
42° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 42°
Tuesday and Wednesday will see more sunshine and temperatures in the 50s. We then cool down for Thursday and Friday with highs in the 30s and 40s before warming back up by next weekend. Precipitation chances this upcoming week are very low.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories