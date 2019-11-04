Obituary
Gordon Morey, 82, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019.
He was born March 31, 1937 in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Gordon was preceded in death by his wife, Wilma (McCoy) Morey; parents, Gordon and Goldie (Meeks) Morey.
Survivors include daughters, Vickie Barber (Jerry), Theresa Anderson; 7 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
