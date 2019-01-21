Clear
Gordon Riley Murphy October 28, 1934 - January 18, 2019

Posted: Jan. 21, 2019 8:14 AM
Posted By: Sarah Couldry

TROY, KANSAS Gordon Riley Murphy, 84, a lifelong resident of Troy, Kansas passed away Friday, January 18, 2019.

Gordon was born on October 28, 1934 in Troy, Kansas to Riley and Nellie (Large) Murphy.

He was a member of St. Charles Catholic Church. He retired from Quaker Oats Company in St. Joseph, Missouri. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and volunteered to go serve in the Korean War. He was a member of the 187th Airborne.

Gordon was also a member of the American Legion Post #55 of Troy.

He married Phyllis Clary on November 19, 1955 in St. Joseph, Missouri. She preceded him in death on September 9, 1990. Gordon was also preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Agnes Pearl Murphy and a brother, Paul Murphy.

He is survived by his children; John David Murphy and Mark Murphy both of Troy, Kansas.

Cindy Murphy, Cheryl Bruscato, Daniel Murphy and Jason Murphy all of St. Joseph, Missouri.

Grandchildren, Brandy Flores, Erin Murphy, Katelyn Murphy and Trevor Sell.

Great-grandchildren, Olivia Riley Flores, Brooks Flores and Jack Gordon Horn.

Sister, Elaine Adams of Troy.

Numerous nieces and nephews

MASS: Wednesday, January 23, 2019 – 11:00 A.M.

At: St. Charles Catholic Church in Troy.

Visitation: 6-8 Tuesday evening at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Troy, Kansas. Friends may call after 9 A.M. Tuesday.

Burial: St. Charles Catholic Cemetery at Troy where there will be Full Military Honors under the auspices of the Troy American Legion Post #55.

Memorials: St. Charles Catholic Church

www.harmanrohde.com

