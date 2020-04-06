Gottfried “Mickey” Hirter

1919-2020

Gottfried “Mickey” Hirter, 100, Cosby, Missouri, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020.

He was born June 27, 1919 in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Mickey married Margaret Shewmaker April 6, 1946; she survives of the home.

He joined the St. Joseph Gruetli Verein Swiss Society in 1946; he was the oldest and longest serving member.

Mickey served in the United States Navy in the South Pacific during World War II.

He managed Hirter Brothers Feed Store #2, and later retired from Purolator Courier.

Mickey enjoyed the country life and loved all animals.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Gottfried and Alice (Schenk) Hirter, Sr.; son, Mike Hirter; brothers, Louis Hirter, Fritz Hirter; sister, Helen Durant; and daughter-in-law, Nickee Hirter.

Survivors include his wife of almost 74 years, Margaret; daughter, Sharon Schultz (Larry); sons, Larry Hirter (Connie), Terry Hirter (Sherry); daughter-in-law, Dawn Hirter; grandchildren, Teri Sanchez (Jerry), Kim Baker (Warren), Randy Schultz (Michele), Damon Hirter, Andrea Allen (Skip), Shelly Lundy (Bruce), Shannon Hirter (Krissy), Aaron Hirter (Heidi), Amy Meyer (Mark); 21 great-grandchildren, 2 great-greatgrandchildren, several nieces, nephews and extended family.

Special Thanks to those who cared for Mickey at Living Community, Hospice and Home Health.

Private Family Farewell Services & public livestream 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu flowers the family suggest donations be made to Cosby Zion United Methodist Church. Livestreaming of service, online guestbook and obituary, visit www.meierhoffer.com, to view livestream, click obituary, “tribute wall” & select play.