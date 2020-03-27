Gouelda Lee Tuey, 93 passed into Jesus' arms March 25, 2020. She was born

February 10, 1927 to Clarence W. Sparks and Edith (Hogan) Sparks.

Gouelda spent her early working years in food service. In 1959 she married Guy Junior Tuey. They enjoyed traveling in their RV and riding their motorcycle. He passed in 2000.

Known by Sissy to her friends, she always had a smile and laugh to share. She was a lifetime member of Wesley United Methodist Church. She enjoyed her church family and participating in their many service opportunities.

Known by Mam to her family, she was a very generous and loving soul and you never left her house hungry. For the last several years, she lived with her daughter and continued to help take care of the home. She liked to sit and watch the bird feeders and the neighborhood activities. She spoiled her great-grandsons beyond measure. She will be greatly missed by her daughter Anita Ward, granddaughter Leigh Milligan (Kyle), great grandsons Quinn and Porter Milligan.

She was preceded by her parents, brother Clarence "Buddy" Sparks, and son in law Paul Ward.

Graveside services with family 1:00 PM, Saturday at Memorial Park Cemetery Rev. Jeff Jakely, officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Wesley United Methodist Church or the new Animal Shelter, in her name.

Arrangements are under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.