Goy "LG" Degase, 83

No services are scheduled at this time.

Posted: Mar 9, 2020 8:41 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Goy “LG” Degase, 83, Maryville, Missouri, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020.
He was born May 8, 1936 in Strahan, Iowa, to Luey and Gladys (Irvin) Degase.
Goy married Dorothy Alexander August 19, 1955.
He was a simple man. He always wanted his family to be happy. Goy loved life and liked to party, spend time fishing and boating.
He was a member of the Eagles Aerie 3669, Maryville, Missouri.
Goy was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, “Bugs” (Karen Lundy) and “Snookie” (Elaine Stanton); and three brothers.
Survivors include wife, Dorothy; sons, Alex and Eric (Sandy) Degase; daughters, Margaret Degase and Julia Miller (Dale); niece, Becky Taylor (Greg); grandchildren, Amanda (Russell), Jennifer (Michael), Jana, Kara (Mike), Alisha (Aaron), Jess (Tanya), Jake (Nicki), Keenan; Janne, Brett (Drew), Kaitlynn, Josh (Bailey) and Vivian; 11 great grandchildren; sister, Jeannine Andrus; four siblings, and several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Farewell Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

