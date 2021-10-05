Grace Alice Frisch 91, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021 surrounded by her family in Saint Joseph, MO. She was born September 11, 1930 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Bessie and Henry Brewer. She attended Central High School, and she was the church secretary for the King Hill United Methodist Church and Wesley United Methodist Church. Grace was a Girl Scout and Boy Scout Leader, Past President Benton PTA, she enjoyed working hard in her garden, bowling, and she won the most improved bowler award. She was a big Jeopardy fan, and enjoyed writing poetry, but most importantly she loved spending time with her family. She was a member of the Wesley United Methodist Church. Grace was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon Frisch, her parents, son, Eric Frisch, brothers, Ben, Otto, Emmons, Lewis, Kermit, Floyd, Lee, and Ellis Brewer, and sisters, June McCrea, Gladys Broomsfield, and Lavelta Cardiff, and son in law, George Oliver Horner. Survivors include: sons, Mark Frisch and Ryan Frisch of St. Joseph, MO, daughter, Becky Frisch of Saint Joseph, MO, grandson, Anthony (Daisy) Frisch, granddaughter, Ashley (Kris) Baer, great grandchildren, Whitney Shute, Kaiden Baer, Beckett Frisch, Maksim Berg, and Sophie Frisch.

Funeral services: 10:00 am Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8:00 PM on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery.