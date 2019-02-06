Grace E. Morehouse January 6, 1929 - February 4, 2019

Grace E. Morehouse

1929-2019

Grace E. Morehouse, 90, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, February 4, 2019, at Mosaic Life Care.

She was born January 6, 1929 in Parnell, MO.

Grace married Francis Auffert and they were later divorced; he preceded her in death. She married James Morehouse in April of 1978; he also preceded her in death.

Grace was the owner of Starlight Café in Bedford, Iowa for 2 years and owner of Country Peddler Craft Business for 25 years.

She enjoyed gardening, canning, cooking and sewing.

Grace was preceded in death by her parents, Phillip and Viola (Ross) Messner; son, James Morris Auffert; sisters, Joanne Messner and Valda Jean Kauffman.

Survivors include her daughter, Joyce Smith (Mike), son, Francis Eugene Auffert (Teresa); daughter-in-law, Laura Auffert; step-sons, Joe Morehouse (Christy), Steve Morehouse; grandchildren, Ryan Auffert, Robyn Munce (Don); several step-grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Hopkins Cemetery, Hopkins, MO. Friends may call after 9:00 A.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to American Cancer Society.