Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Grace E. Morehouse January 6, 1929 - February 4, 2019

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Hopkins Cemetery, Hopkins, MO. Friends may call after 9:00 A.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to American Cancer Society.

Posted: Feb. 6, 2019 8:08 AM
Posted By: Sarah Couldry

Grace E. Morehouse
1929-2019

Grace E. Morehouse, 90, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, February 4, 2019, at Mosaic Life Care.
She was born January 6, 1929 in Parnell, MO.
Grace married Francis Auffert and they were later divorced; he preceded her in death. She married James Morehouse in April of 1978; he also preceded her in death.
Grace was the owner of Starlight Café in Bedford, Iowa for 2 years and owner of Country Peddler Craft Business for 25 years.
She enjoyed gardening, canning, cooking and sewing.
Grace was preceded in death by her parents, Phillip and Viola (Ross) Messner; son, James Morris Auffert; sisters, Joanne Messner and Valda Jean Kauffman.
Survivors include her daughter, Joyce Smith (Mike), son, Francis Eugene Auffert (Teresa); daughter-in-law, Laura Auffert; step-sons, Joe Morehouse (Christy), Steve Morehouse; grandchildren, Ryan Auffert, Robyn Munce (Don); several step-grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Hopkins Cemetery, Hopkins, MO. Friends may call after 9:00 A.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to American Cancer Society.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 11°
Maryville
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 12°
Savannah
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 11°
Cameron
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 11°
Fairfax
Overcast
17° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 6°
**Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the entire KQ2 Viewing Area now until noon Thursday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events