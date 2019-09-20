Grace's Obituary

Grace Ellen McKnight 56, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Thursday September 19, 2019 at her home in Saint Joseph. She was born May 31, 1963 in Keokuk, Iowa and spent many years in Kahoka, MO prior to moving the St. Joseph. She married Ronnie McKnight on September 29, 2012 and he survives of the home. She retired from Walmart. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Grace was preceded in death by her father, Elmer Woodsmall, mother, Marion Louise Strickler. She is survived by husband, Ronnie McKnight, sisters, Bridget Evermon, Saint Joseph, MO, and Katherine Wylie of Lake City, FL, step father, Stuart Stickler of Kahoka, MO, great nephew, Jayden Hughes of the home, half brother, Ted Woodsmall, Wayland, MO. The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm on Monday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, funeral services following at 3:00pm at the Church. She will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com