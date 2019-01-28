Grace Elvera Taulbee (Larison), 84, of Weston, MO

Obituary for Grace Elvera Taulbee (Larison) Print

Grace Elvera Taulbee, 84, of Weston, MO passed away Friday, January 25, 2019 at the Twin Oaks Health & Rehabilitation Center in Lansing, KS. Elvera was born September 13, 1934 in East Leavenworth, MO to David and Grace Emmaline (Moppin) Larison. She was a 1952 graduate of the Weston High School, lifelong resident of Weston, and member of the First Baptist Church of Weston. Elvera married William Stanley “Bill” Taulbee on February 8, 1954 in Weston. She worked for the Leavenworth National Bank for 52 years, working her way up through various positions and retiring as V.P. of Operations. Elvera also enjoyed spending time with her family and loved flower gardening and being a homemaker. She was preceded in death by: her husband Bill; brothers John and Francis; and sisters Pansy, Marie and Hazel. Elvera is survived by: her daughter Lana (George) Hoins; son Robert (Deborah) Taulbee; stepson Stanley (Beverly) Taulbee; 9 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. A visitation will be held 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 29, at Vaughn Funeral Home in Weston. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, January 30 at the funeral home. Interment will follow at the Graceland Cemetery in Weston. Memorial contributions can be given to the First Baptist Church of Weston.