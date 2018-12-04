Grace Evers

1960-2018

Grace Evers, 58, Trenton, Missouri, passed away Friday, November 23, 2018, at her home.

She was born April 26, 1960, to Francis, Sr., and Marion (Crossley) Evers in Auburn, California.

She was preceded in death by his parents.

