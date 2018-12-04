Grace Evers
1960-2018
Grace Evers, 58, Trenton, Missouri, passed away Friday, November 23, 2018, at her home.
She was born April 26, 1960, to Francis, Sr., and Marion (Crossley) Evers in Auburn, California.
She was preceded in death by his parents.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
