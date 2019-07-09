Clear

Grace M. Holzhey, 100, of Bendena, KS

Memorial Service: 10:30 A.M. Monday, July 15, 2019. At the St. John’s Lutheran Church, Bendena, Kansas. Family invites friends to lunch & visitation following graveside. Inurnment: Moray Cemetery, Bendena, Kansas. Memorials: St. John's Lutheran Church. Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

Grace M. Holzhey
April 21, 1919 - June 28, 2019

Bendena, KS. - Grace M. Holzhey, 100, of Bendena, KS. passed away Friday, June 28, 2019 at the Corby Place in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Grace was born on April 21, 1919 in Troy, Kansas to Charles & Laura (Keckler) Himes.
She was a member of the St. John’s Lutheran Church, Oakland Extension Club, Dorcas Missionary Group & WELCA of Bendena, Kansas.
Grace married Dayle Holzhey on March 2, 1941 in Troy, Kansas. He preceded her in death in 1981. She was also preceded in death by her parents, 1 brother & 5 sisters, & two sons-in-law, Bob Blevens & Dave Steinmetz.
Survivors: daughters, Judith Blevens,
Janet Mehl, (Knut),
Suzanne Steinmetz,
Son, Charles Holzhey, (Dianne)
9 Grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren & 1 great-great-grandchild.
Numerous nieces & nephews.

