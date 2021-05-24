Grace Mae Abersold, 96, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021.

She was born November 22, 1924 to Albert P. and Otilda (Binggiri) Lederle in Bachelor, Missouri.

She graduated from Fulton High School in Fulton, Missouri in 1943. She was employed by Southwestern Bell Telephone later that same year. The next year, she transferred to the Southwestern Bell location in St. Joseph, as a telephone operator. There she had several different positions before retiring in September 1983, with 39 years of service.

In November 1946, she married Richard Abersold who preceded her in death in 1983.

Grace was a member of Faith United Church, but attended Hope United Church of Christ. She and Richard enjoyed square dancing and were quite active in their clubs, going to many out of area square dance weekend seminaries. She was also a member of the AT&T Pioneer Club, the Swiss Lodge Ladies Edelweiss Society, and volunteered for 32 years at Heartland Health/Mosaic Life Care resulting in over 30,000 hours of service.

Also preceding her in death are her parents, three brothers and five sisters, several nieces and nephews.

Survived by nieces, Sharon Weber, Paula Humphries, and Joy Padley; adopted family for over 25 years, Terry and Linda Carlson; and other nieces, nephews and cousins.

Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10:00 A.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Grace suggested memorial donations be made to Hope United Church of Christ, Mosaic Volunteer Service or a charity of the donor’s choice.