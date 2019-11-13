Clear

Grace Ruth "Mary Ellen" Endsley 92, of St. Joseph, Missouri

Family to receive friends Rupp Funeral Home Friday, November 15, 2019 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Funeral Service Rupp Funeral Home Saturday, November 16, 2019 1:00 PM 6054 Pryor Ave St. Joseph, Missouri 64504

Posted: Nov 13, 2019 11:08 AM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Grace Ruth "Mary Ellen"'s Obituary
Grace Ruth "Mary Ellen" Endsley 92, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019 at a Saint Joseph, MO hospital. She was born December 17, 1926 in St. Joseph, MO. She worked at Benton High School in the Cafeteria and was a Homemaker. She enjoyed the Chit chat club and attending the Journey Baptist Church. Grace was preceded in death by husbands, Clarence R Hoyt (in WWII), and William Jackson Endsley Sr., sons Garry Hoyt, Charles Milton Endsley, daughter, Mary Ann Gibson, the parents who raised her, Samuel & Anna Brumfield, daughter in law, Elaine Endsley, and best friend, Maxine Wright. Survivors include, daughter, Carol Endsley, Saint Joseph, MO, son, William "Jack" Endsley Jr., St. Joseph, MO, 13 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren, son in law, James Gibson, daughter in laws, Melinda Hoyt, and Rebecca Endsley, and her loving dog Lucy.
Funeral services: 1:00 pm Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home, The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

