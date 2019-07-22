Grace V. Shaw February 15, 1930 - July 19, 2019

Grace V. Shaw, 89, of St. Joseph, died Friday, July 19, 2019 at a local nursing home. Grace was born February 15, 1930, in Logansport, LA, to Noble and Louise (Moorman) Chreene.

She worked at Methodist Medical Center for 15 years as a nursing assistant and attended the Church of Christ.

Grace married Charles A. Shaw on December 16, 1946, in San Antonio, TX, and he preceded her in death on May 6, 2012. Also preceding her in death were her parents, an infant son James Ronald Shaw, sister Irene Slade, and brother Charlie Chreene.

Survivors are her children, Charles W. Shaw, David A. Shaw (Glenda McDowell), Donna V. Eaton (Robert), Melba J. Justus (Larry), Patricia D. Reynolds (Thomas); several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Mary Bissell, Jimmie Myers, Gaye Lee (Richard), Sherry Hale, Louis Chreene (Pam); other relatives and friends.

Grace enjoyed gardening and cooking.

Memorial contributions to American Cancer Society, Alzheimer's Association, or St. Jude's Children's Hospital would be appreciated.

Services will be Friday, July 26, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, July 25, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. t0 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.