Clear

Grayson Eugene Lee "Bubba Eugene" Seiler, 3

Visitation: Monday, February 10th, 2020 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. 5005 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506. ■ Service: Tuesday, February 11th, 2020 1:00 PM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. ■ Final Resting Place: Memorial Park Cemetery. 5005 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506.

Posted: Feb 7, 2020 9:18 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Grayson Eugene Lee “Bubba Eugene” Seiler, 3, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed on to heaven in the arms of his mother and father on February 4, 2020.
He was born May 12, 2016, in St. Joseph, Missouri, to Tyler and Cheyann Seiler.
He was a bright-blue eyed, loving brother, son and grandson. He was a ray of sunshine and touched many lives. He made everyone’s heart happy. He lived every minute of his life to the fullest. He loved to play with his siblings, swing, swim, cuddle, watch “The Grinch,” listen to music and be outdoors.
Survivors include his parents, Cheyann and Tyler Seiler; siblings, Ryder, Tatum, Kaiden and Maddisyn; aunts, Jadan and Gracie Heitman, Halli and Greenleigh Seiler, Tabitha Newton and Skyler Gipe; Godmother, Jolie Hammond; grandparents, Ronald and Stephanie Heitman, Beth McBride, Robbie Seiler, Kevin and Danette Newton; great greandparents, Louretta Smith, Ronald Cornelius, Sr., Sara McBride, Mary Newton; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his great grandparents, Glenn Eugene Smith, Ronald Ray Heitman, Sr., Terry Kay Heitman, Evelyn Grahm Bruce, Wayne Foster McBride and Rex Newton.
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the funeral home to help defray funeral expenses. Or to donate online, visit Grayson’s tribute page at www.meierhoffer.com and select Donate Now.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 23°
Maryville
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 14°
Savannah
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 23°
Cameron
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 25°
Fairfax
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: °
High pressure will try to move into northeastern Kansas and northwestern Missouri as we head into the weekend but a weak disturbance will give us a few more clouds. There is a slight chance for a few stray snow showers in St. Joseph Friday morning. We will also be bringing our temperatures back up into the 40s and 50s for next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories