Grayson Eugene Lee “Bubba Eugene” Seiler, 3, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed on to heaven in the arms of his mother and father on February 4, 2020.

He was born May 12, 2016, in St. Joseph, Missouri, to Tyler and Cheyann Seiler.

He was a bright-blue eyed, loving brother, son and grandson. He was a ray of sunshine and touched many lives. He made everyone’s heart happy. He lived every minute of his life to the fullest. He loved to play with his siblings, swing, swim, cuddle, watch “The Grinch,” listen to music and be outdoors.

Survivors include his parents, Cheyann and Tyler Seiler; siblings, Ryder, Tatum, Kaiden and Maddisyn; aunts, Jadan and Gracie Heitman, Halli and Greenleigh Seiler, Tabitha Newton and Skyler Gipe; Godmother, Jolie Hammond; grandparents, Ronald and Stephanie Heitman, Beth McBride, Robbie Seiler, Kevin and Danette Newton; great greandparents, Louretta Smith, Ronald Cornelius, Sr., Sara McBride, Mary Newton; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his great grandparents, Glenn Eugene Smith, Ronald Ray Heitman, Sr., Terry Kay Heitman, Evelyn Grahm Bruce, Wayne Foster McBride and Rex Newton.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the funeral home to help defray funeral expenses. Or to donate online, visit Grayson’s tribute page at www.meierhoffer.com and select Donate Now.