Gregory Dale Edwards, 46

Gregg was born January 6, 1975 in St. Joseph to parents Richard & Marcia Barnes. He went to Savannah High School and later earned his GED, CNA, & EMT certifications.

Posted: Aug 31, 2021 11:20 AM

Gregg worked in numerous nursing homes taking care of “his” residents. He eventually got a job as an ER Tech and worked at Heartland and St. Lukes Northland. Gregg took great pride and strived daily to make his co-workers’ and patients' day better by being his caring and goofy self.
Gregg married Alicia Miller on October 3, 1998 and stepped into being a dad to Kelsi, and in later years to Nicholas. He loved his family and was so proud of his kids. One of his greatest joys was being Grandpa Gregg to his grandson Miller. It brought a new sparkle to his eye.
Gregg never knew a stranger. Gregg enjoyed collecting tins, pretending he was a rockstar, keeping the Buckle in business, and having absolute perfect hair. He loved his dogs and enjoyed spending time with family and friends, playing cards, golf, and shooting guns.
Gregg’s happy place was his man cave in the garage where he listened to his favorite music, had his morning coffee, took his “breathing treatments,” did his daily devotionals, and drew on his etch-a-sketch.
He was a member of the Rosendale Christian Church. Gregg was proud of his Christian faith and enjoyed his small group framily.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Marcia Barnes; aunt, Barbara Barnes; grandfather, Carroll Edwards and great-grandmother, Zelma Edwards.
Survived and missed by his family, Alicia Edwards, Kelsi and Josh Neill, and Nicholas Crets; grandson, Miller Neill; sister, Shana; numerous family and friends.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10:00 A.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

