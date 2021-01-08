Gregory Eldon Brandt, 66, of Ravenwood, MO, passed away December 25, 2020 at his home surrounded by loving family.

Gregory was born July 9, 1954 at the old St. Francis Hospital in Maryville, MO. His parents are George “Bud” Brandt and Cleola Beth (Powell) Brandt. He was preceded in death by his father.

He was a graduate of The Ravenwood High School Class of 1972. He lived his whole life in Nodaway County.

He worked at the Maryville, MO Energizer plant, where he was a fork truck driver. He retired from Energizer Battery Co.

He very much enjoyed fishing and farming.

On June 27th, 1980 at the Ravenwood Christian Church, he was united in marriage to Anita Gayle Walker. They celebrated 40 years of marriage. She survives of the home.

Other survivors include his two daughters; Megan Elizabeth Brandt of Ravenwood and Shelby Lynn Brandt of the home. He is also survived by his mother Cleola of Ravenwood, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Gregory has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, of Maryville, MO

A graveside memorial service at Sweet Home Cemetery of Ravenwood will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made in Gregory’s name to Camp Quality of St. Joseph, MO.