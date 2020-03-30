Gregory Elmo “Scotty” Scott, St. Joseph, MIssouri passed away in his home at Corby Place March 25, 2020 at 94.

Scotty was born August 8, 1925 in King City, Mo., moved to St. Joseph before high school, and was a graduate of Central High. He enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1943, fought in the Battle of Iwo Jima and assisted in the occupation of Japan. A year after his discharge Scotty married Shirley Mae Greenwell and they celebrated their 69 year marriage the year of her passing, 2016. He retired from the Quaker Oats Company in 1983 after 35 years. In retirement he had a small engine repair business and worked at Brookdale Church where he and Shirley were members for 60 years. They moved to Corby Place in 2013.

Scotty was preceded in death by his wife Shirley, parents Glen and Straussie (Gregory) Scott, sisters Kathryn Smith and Lena Mae Pifer, and infant son Gregory. Survivors include sons Bradley Scott and Bruce Scott (Sabrina); daughter Lanette Bocquin (Kevin); six grandchildren, Amy Scott, Jessica Blanton (Jimmy), Benjamin Scott (Abby), Greg Scott, Whitney Hunt (Whitney), and Caitlin Parker (Matt); six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He is also survived by friends at Brookdale Church, and friends and staff at Corby Place, although at 94 most of his friends over life have preceded him in death!

Scotty’s Gentry County roots were dear to him and his stories about both sets of farming grandparents were a joy. Driving tours of King City included two family homes, his paper route, and a building where his tonsils were removed. Scotty’s identity as a Marine veteran was rarely in evidence until the last 20 years, and he truly benefitted from the acknowledgments in public when he wore USMC caps, and from an Honor Flight to Washington DC in 2012. He loved to fish, and in his childrearing years he loved to camp. Puttering in the garage or shop was a lifelong pleasure, and he started the first wood shop at Corby Place. Playfulness was a hallmark of his interactions, and Shirley was only mildly relieved when Scotty resorted to the support of canes because he used them as instruments of teasing. A love for his church was in evidence for 60 years and he was loyal through changes in practice and leadership. Christian service showed many ways, including mission trips and a couple decades of Meals on Wheels work. Garage sales, biscuits and gravy, and teasing his great grandkids were “hobbies” until the very end.

In five words this man was kind, gentle, honest, faithful and joking. Scotty was an Old Spice man of the “greatest generation,” he lived through sacrifice growing up, found courage in a war, and came home to humbly, gratefully rebuild a country and build a family. To his wife he was gentle and loving, to his kids and grandkids he was kind and caring, for his God and church he was a servant and an Elder, and for all he met he was a soft smile and a joke. No one left his presence without feeling better and all who he touched can call on that presence still.

Memorial services are pending and will be announced at a later date. Scotty and his family are eternally grateful to the staff of Corby Place who engaged him, enjoyed his pranks, and loved him warmly through his last breath. He was served skillfully and compassionately by the staff of Mosaic Hospice who ensured his last nine months were dignified and graceful.

The family suggests contributions to Brookdale Presbyterian Church or Mosaic Hospice. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.