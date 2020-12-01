Gregory (Greg) Guy Saxton,70, passed away at his home surrounded by family on Sunday, November 8, 2020.

He was born February 17, 1950 in St. Joseph to Guy and Jan (Patterson) Saxton, the only son and middle child. Greg was associated with his parents at Cool Crest Garden Golf, St. Joseph throughout the majority of his life. He also worked with his maternal grandparents, Irvin and Caroline Patterson at the Cool Crest in Lincoln, Nebraska in 1972.

Greg graduated from Central High School in 1968 and attended Missouri Western State College before entering the Missouri Air National Guard where he served as a fireman with 139th Airlift Wing.

He was married 1972 to 1978 to Debbie Snodgrass in St. Joseph.

He was preceded in death by his parents, maternal grandparents and paternal grandparents, Guy and Eda Saxton.

Greg is survived by his daughter, Alyssa Saxton Stenberg (Jason); his three grandchildren, Isaac Gregory, Jeremiah Lee, and Laura Ann Marie Stenberg, Shawnee KS. Additional survivors include sisters, Anita Saxton Meehan and Janeane Saxton, St. Joseph; niece, Jenna Meehan Frost (Geoff), nephew, Darby Meehan (Kandy) and nine great-nieces and nephews, Kylee, Delaney, Kaitlin, Molly, and Donovan Meehan; Hunter Nickols; Kaylon, Ashlyn, and Whitney Frost.

He enjoyed 1960-70s music and often had the “Oldies” station playing when friends and family visited. Greg loved The Beatles particularly since he attended their concert and press conference in Atlanta, GA in 1965. He was also a huge fan of western movies, particularly John Wayne, as most of his friends know.

Arrangements by Heaton-Bowman-Smith Chapel. Family visitation Thursday, November 12, 4:00-6:30 pm. Farewell services, Friday November 13, 11:00 am. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery immediately following service. Masks are suggested.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.