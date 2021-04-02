Gregory Jayson Zwick, 47, Newton, Iowa, passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021.
He was born July 14, 1973 in Fresno, California.
He was an electrician.
Gregory was a free spirit and musically talented on the guitar. Everybody loved him.
Survivors include his mother, Deborah (Charles) Kalbe; father, Edward (Janis) Zwick; brothers, Timothy Edward Zwick and Michael Noelan Zwick; sister, Daniele Nicole Phillips (Gabe); dog, Mister; loving aunts, uncles and cousins .
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
