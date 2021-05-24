Clear
Gregory John Ellis, 60

Gregory John Ellis, 60, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, April 22, 2021.

He was born in St. Joseph, Missouri November 26, 1960 to Richard and Donna (Johnson) Ellis.
Gregory married Pat Reeves May of 1997. She preceded him in death July of 2019.
He enjoyed bowling, playing pool, fishing, motorcycles, and collecting Native American arts. Gregory loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Wilfred and Ethel Ellis, Earl and Marie Johnson, John and Pearl Poe; niece, Jensen Ellis.
Survivors include children, Sariena Ellis, Laura Williams, Brian Smoot (Kristie); grandchildren, Faith, John, Charlie, Jarrid; parents, Richard and Donna Ellis; siblings, Jeffrey R. Ellis (Ellen), Janet Drews (Mark), Cindy Gasper (Dennis); numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews; his beloved parrot, Daffy and extended family and friends.
The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated but those wishing to make a donation the family requests donations be made to Friends of The Animal Shelter. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

