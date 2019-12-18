Clear
Gregory K. Lee, 65

Visitation: Thursday, December 19th, 2019 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. 5005 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506. Service: Friday, December 20th, 2019 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Gregory K. Lee
1954-2019

Gregory K. Lee, 65, Osborn, Missouri, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019.
He was born June 29, 1954 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Gregory married Dorothy J. Willits June 17, 1994. She survives of the home.
He was currently employed with Mid-City Motor Freight for 21 years.
Gregory enjoyed hunting, fishing, bird watching, canoeing, and loved being outdoors and enjoying nature. He was an animal enthusiast.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Susan (Gant) Lee.
Additional survivors include children, Erin Flinn (Brad), Jeremiah Lee, Jamie Pennington (William); and 7 grandchildren.
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment New Hope Cemetery, North of Hardin. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

