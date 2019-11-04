Gregory Lee Brown, 72, Dearborn, MO

Obituary

Gregory Lee Brown, 72, passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019 at his home in Dearborn, MO. Gregory was born May 3, 1947 in Waukesha, WI. He married Jody Ann Searcy on December 15, 1980 in Faucett, MO. He attended the Dearborn Christian Church for over 20 years, and drove a truck as an owner/operator for over 40 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ivan and Sharlet Brown; and sister Bonnie Taylor. Gregory is survived by his wife Jody; daughter Shana Morse, of Omaha, NE; sons Brandon (Sarah) and Corey Brown, both of Dearborn, MO; grandchildren Christian, Aiden, Kayln, Haylee, and Shawn; sisters Laurie and Nichole; brother John; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends; and his fur babies Sadie, Baby Mae and Cash. A visitation will be held 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at the Dearborn Christian Church in Dearborn, MO; followed by an 11:00 a.m. funeral service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be given to the Dearborn Christian Church. In honor of the love he had for the Kansas City Chiefs, please feel free to wear Chiefs apparel to the service.