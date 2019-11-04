Clear

Gregory Lee Brown, 72, Dearborn, MO

Visitation November 5, 2019 10:00am - 11:00am Dearborn Christian Church Service November 5, 2019 11:00am Dearborn Christian Church 205 S May Street DEARBORN, MO 64439

Posted: Nov 4, 2019 9:00 AM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Obituary
Gregory Lee Brown, 72, passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019 at his home in Dearborn, MO. Gregory was born May 3, 1947 in Waukesha, WI. He married Jody Ann Searcy on December 15, 1980 in Faucett, MO. He attended the Dearborn Christian Church for over 20 years, and drove a truck as an owner/operator for over 40 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ivan and Sharlet Brown; and sister Bonnie Taylor. Gregory is survived by his wife Jody; daughter Shana Morse, of Omaha, NE; sons Brandon (Sarah) and Corey Brown, both of Dearborn, MO; grandchildren Christian, Aiden, Kayln, Haylee, and Shawn; sisters Laurie and Nichole; brother John; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends; and his fur babies Sadie, Baby Mae and Cash. A visitation will be held 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at the Dearborn Christian Church in Dearborn, MO; followed by an 11:00 a.m. funeral service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be given to the Dearborn Christian Church. In honor of the love he had for the Kansas City Chiefs, please feel free to wear Chiefs apparel to the service.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 42°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 37°
Savannah
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 42°
Cameron
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 39°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
42° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 42°
Tuesday and Wednesday will see more sunshine and temperatures in the 50s. We then cool down for Thursday and Friday with highs in the 30s and 40s before warming back up by next weekend. Precipitation chances this upcoming week are very low.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories