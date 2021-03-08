Gregory Lee Pfleiderer, 64

Gregory Lee Pfleiderer, age 64, passed on February 25, 2021 in Saint Joseph, MO. Gregory was born in Saint Joseph, MO on March 14, 1956, to Lloyd and Charlene Pfleiderer. Gregory graduated from Maysville High School in 1974. He married Cynthia Benedict on October 20, 1975. He loved his family dearly as a son, husband, father, and ‘Papa’. He enjoyed family time, hunting and fishing. He was a man of many trades and owned a floor installation business. Gregory has five children: William, Gregory, Lloyd, Kelsey and Heather. Gregory was preceded in death by his mother, Charlene Pfleiderer and siblings Brent Pfleiderer and Cynthia Pfleiderer. Gregory is survived by his wife, Cynthia Pfleiderer, his father, Lloyd Pfleiderer, his brothers Roderick Pfleiderer and Bart Pfleiderer, three children, eight grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. All donations and gifts will be accepted by Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in Saint Joseph, MO, in care of Cynthia Pfleiderer.
Posted: Mar 8, 2021 4:45 PM
