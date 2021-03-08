Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Gregory Lee Pfleiderer, 64

Gregory Lee Pfleiderer, age 64, passed on February 25, 2021 in Saint Joseph, MO.

Posted: Mar 8, 2021 4:45 PM

Gregory Lee Pfleiderer, age 64, passed on February 25, 2021 in Saint Joseph, MO. Gregory was born in Saint Joseph, MO on March 14, 1956, to Lloyd and Charlene Pfleiderer. Gregory graduated from Maysville High School in 1974. He married Cynthia Benedict on October 20, 1975. He loved his family dearly as a son, husband, father, and ‘Papa’. He enjoyed family time, hunting and fishing. He was a man of many trades and owned a floor installation business. Gregory has five children: William, Gregory, Lloyd, Kelsey and Heather. Gregory was preceded in death by his mother, Charlene Pfleiderer and siblings Brent Pfleiderer and Cynthia Pfleiderer. Gregory is survived by his wife, Cynthia Pfleiderer, his father, Lloyd Pfleiderer, his brothers Roderick Pfleiderer and Bart Pfleiderer, three children, eight grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. All donations and gifts will be accepted by Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in Saint Joseph, MO, in care of Cynthia Pfleiderer.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 67°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 70°
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 67°
Chillicothe/Agri
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 68°
Falls City
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 69°
Temperatures started out on the mild side with most areas in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Monday was another warm and windy day with temperatures climbing into the lower 70s. With the dry conditions outdoor burning should be avoided Monday and Tuesday as low humidity and gusty winds continue. Winds will stay breezy over the next few days with wind gusts around 20-30 mph. A more active pattern of weather will settle in for most of this week with our first chance of light rain overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. A better chance for more moderate to heavy rain with possibly a few thunderstorms will move into the area Wednesday night into Thursday with a cold front. That front will stall south of our area late in the week, providing several more chances for rain throughout the rest of the week into the weekend. Temperatures will be a bit cooler after the cold front rolls through with highs back in the 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories