Gregory P. “Greg” Lemmon, 65, of Rushville, MO

GREGORY P. “GREG” LEMMON
Gregory P. “Greg” Lemmon, 65, of Rushville, MO passed away at Mosaic Life Care after battling a lengthy illness. Greg was born March 16, 1954 in Atchison, KS to Lee Roy and Dorothy Francis (Goble) Lemmon. He was a lifelong resident of the Rushville area, and 1972 graduate of the West Platte R-II High School in Weston, MO. Greg married Julie Crist, of St. Joseph, MO on May 4, 1995 in Miami, OK. He spent his working life as a Maintenance Mechanic for several manufacturing companies in the area. Greg enjoyed tinkering with motors in his spare time and had a passion for spending time with his friends and family; holding an annual party at his home every year around Labor Day. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister Phyllis Haynes. Greg is survived by 6 children Matthew, Lee (Dana) Spencer (Ladonna), Jessica (Julian), Eric, and Dave (Jamie); 13 grandkids; 1 great grand-daughter: siblings T.J.(Sue) Lemmon, Karen Walker (Larry), Sara Brown, and Jayne Valent; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will be held at Greg and Julie’s home, at a later date. Memorial contributions can be given to Parkinson’s Foundation or to The American Cancer Society. Arrangements By: Vaughn Funeral Home—Weston, MO—Ph. 816.386.2281. www.vaughnfuneralhomes.com

